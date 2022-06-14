The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 2: Hoppip Line

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our journey with the Hoppip line.

Hoppip: The trend continues! We have yet another three-stage line in a Sun & Moon-era set where the first form gets two cards. I like this quality about this era quite a bit, as it is fun to compare the different art styles. Hoppip's two cards are illustrated by Mizue and kawayoo respectively. While both are cute, both also deliver dramatically different takes on this Grass-type Pokémon. Mizue's card is light and pastel, showing a smiling Hoppip in a setting so bright that the world seems to sparkle. kawayoo goes for an attack pose, with Hoppip's attack coming at us so quickly that the background is just a burst of color.

Artist illustrates Skiploom swirling with pink energy as a Jumpluff cheers it on. My headcanon is that these are the two Hoppip from the previous cards, with the more friendly one being the Jumpluff that is coaching Skiploom to evolve as it did. Jumpluff: This is a straightforward but fun attacking Pokémon card by Masakazu Fukuda, who depicts Jumpluff charging forward gleefully with seeds bursting from its body.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.