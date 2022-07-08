The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 24: Ralts Line

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we focus on one of the most iconic lines of Pokémon.

Ralts: What's with all this Yuka Morii action!? I love Morii's clay art and photography so this dramatically enhances my enjoyment of Lost Thunder. Morii's figure here is set in a perfectly positioned scene. More than anything else, Morii is a craftsman that creates a spellbinding Pokémon world that combines elements of the real world with clay sculpting.

Kirlia: Artist K0uki Saitou delivers a dreamy image of Kirlia dancing in a grassy valley between mountains. I like the use of pink petals kicked up around Kirlia here, making this art seem more beautiful and delicate.

Gardevoir: The Ralts line culminates with a gorgeous holographic Rare by Ryota Murayama. Gardevoir looks like it is the center of a dreamlike fairyland here. Rocks float in the air and the sky behind Gardevoir is shades of pink and purple yet still dotted with stars, giving an otherworldly vibe to Murayama's artwork here.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.