The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 28: Lugia & Ho-Oh

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, let's check out two of the most iconic Legendaries in the entire Pokémon world.

Lugia GX: What can I say? Lugia is a show-stealer. PLANETA Igarashi illustrates this set's breakout GX. While this is known as a Zeraora-focused set, the truth is that the chase card became Lugia due to higher interest in this Pokémon. Later in this series, I'll show off even more valuable versions of this card: the Full Art and Rainbow Rare GXs.

What can I say? Lugia is a show-stealer. illustrates this set's breakout GX. While this is known as a Zeraora-focused set, the truth is that the chase card became Lugia due to higher interest in this Pokémon. Later in this series, I'll show off even more valuable versions of this card: the Full Art and Rainbow Rare GXs. Ho-Oh: This artwork by Aya Kusube is actually not new or exclusive to this set. This is actually a reprint of the Ho-Oh from Neo Revelation with a modernization of the gameplay that boosts the HP and lowers the energy cost. While I don't necessarily love old art being reused, there is enough new artwork in Lost Thunder that this reads not as lazy but more of an homage to the Neo era, which I like. The only thing I'd say is that I would've loved to see if this was expanded into a GX with this art style, showing more of the image the same way that we saw with the Pikachu Base Set Full Art in Celebrations.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.