The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 33: Sigilyph, Tyranitar

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue with the Full Art Vs.

Sun & Moon – Lost Origin is the end of what felt like the standard portion of Sun & Moon era sets. I say this because the set that followed this, Sun & Moon – Team Up, kicked off the final year of this era and also introduced Alternate Arts, which is still currently the most popular type of Pokémon card. Considering everything was about to change, I find that Lost Thunder was a strong set to have as the final "normal" set before the Sun & Moon era kicked into hyperdrive for its final four expansions. I say this because it included such a fun balance of Ultra Rares that pulled from iconic species like Tyranitar, Legendaries and Mythicals like Genesect, and underappreciated species like Sigilyph. Every type of Pokémon got love in this Zeraora and Lugia-themed set, making openings fun and dynamic. While I love cards featuring the icons, it's always fun to see the underdogs get their chance in the Ultra Rare slot.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the main section of this set.