The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Thunder Part 38: Whitney

Bleeding Cool's retrospective journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first nine sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, and Dragon Majesty), it is now time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. This expansion was released on November 2nd, 2018. This set was largely Zeraora and Lugia themed but it also included cards featuring other major fan favorites, including Mimikyu, Suicune, and more. Today, we continue our focus on the Trainer Supporter cards with the set's most valuable of this card type: Whitney Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Pokémon fans who played Gold or Silver back in the day may remember Whitney from her crushingly powerful Miltank. Whitney is the Gym Leader of the Johto region's Goldenrod City, and she and her Normal-type Pokémon are notoriously hard to deal with at that point in the game. Clefairy is who she'll start with, who was Normal-type at the time, followed by that dangerous Miltank.

The heart-themed Full Art Whitney is drawn by Sanosuke Sakuma while the standard Trainer Supporter version of the card is illustrated by Ken Sugimori, the franchise's main designer. This is a strong feature in the TCG for Whitney, who was previously a major focus in the Gym Leader-themed Pokémon VS set, which was infamously never adapted into English — a very rare occurrence.

Whitney Full Art Trainer Supporter is the most valuable Trainer in Lost Thunder. It is the sixth most valuable card in the set after Lugia GX Rainbow Rare, Suicune GX Rainbow Rare, Mimikyu GX Rainbow Rare, Lugia GX Full Art, and Tyranitar GX Rainbow Rare.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder. To look back on this retrospective series, click the Lost Thunder tag below for more. Next time, this journey continues with the Full Arts of this set.