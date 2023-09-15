Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Slowking

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 20: Tera Slowking Ex

Our spotlight series on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features both Slowpoke and Tera Slowking ex.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at another Tera Pokémon ex from the set.

Slowpoke fans have been eating well in the Scarlet & Violet era. Scarlet & Violet base set featured a memorable Slowpoke Illustration Rare, and now we get a Slowpoke common and Tera Slowking ex in Paldea Evolved. The standard Slowpoke card is illustrated by sowsow, whose standard storybook-inspired style shows the Kanto Pokémon marveling at a water fountain. Then, in-house artist 5ban Graphics evolves it up into Slowking who wears a Psychic-type Tera Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

