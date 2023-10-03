Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shroodle

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 31: Shroodle Line

Summer 2023's Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features the Dark-type Shroodle line, featuring three artists.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at some more Dark-type cards from the set.

Shroodle is a Poison/Normal-type species that debuted in the Scarlet & Violet games. It evolves into Grafaiai, which was one of the first Paldean species revealed. Here are Shroodle's Dex entries so we can get to know this species better:

Though usually a mellow Pokémon, it will sink its sharp, poison-soaked front teeth into any that anger it, causing paralysis in the object of its ire. To keep enemies away from its territory, it paints markings around its nest using a poisonous liquid that has an acrid odor.

The card to the left is illustrated by Akira Komayama, with the Shroodle in the middle drawn by Anesaki Dynamic. Its evolution Grafaiai is pictured on the card by Souichirou Gunjima to the right.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!