The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 60: Trainers – Part 3

Our spotlight series on the artwork and characters of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved moves to the coveted Iono Full Art.

Article Summary Exploring new artwork and characters in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved, featuring Full Art Ex Pokémon.

The Scarlet & Violet era of Pokémon TCG introduced major changes to the cards, including silver borders and new rarity features.

Spotlight on Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of Paldean Trainers Iono and Saguaro, with Iono's card being highly valuable.

Stay tuned for more art spotlight of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and the Secret Rare section.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at two more Full Arts.

The Paldean Trainers Iono and Saguaro get Full Art Trainer Supporter cards in this set. Saguaro is the home economics teacher at the Naranha / Uva Academy in the Scarlet & Violet games. Iono is the Levincia Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon and streaming. Dubbed the Supercharged Streamer by her fans, Iono is a fan-favorite of the Scarlet & Violet games much in the way that Marnie was for Sword & Shield. As a breakout character, Iono's cards are pretty valuable, with the Special Illustration Rare equivalent of this card going down as the set's most valuable.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

