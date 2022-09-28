The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 10: Pikachu

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with some cards featuring the franchise's most iconic Pokémon.

There are two Pikachu cards in the main Pokémon GO set, not including the associated SWSH Black Star Promos that came with products branded to this special expansion. First, N-DESIGN Inc. captures the Buddy Adventure mode featured in the mobile game, showing Pikachu walking alongside its trainer. As a solid touch, this is an actual photograph of a human with Pikachu. The Trainer wears yellow shoes to match Pika's vibe. Then, to the right, we have a Narumi Sato-illustrated Pikachu, which is one of the holo-rares in the set. This Pikachu wears the TCG Hat, which was featured in the game on Pikachu for an event leading up to the set's release in Summer 2022.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.