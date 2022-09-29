The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 11: Mewtwo VSTAR

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with one of the set's mascots and, indeed, one of the main pulls.

It's Mewtwo! Mewtwo V gets an illustrative drawing of the iconic Legendary Pokémon charging up what looks like (contrary to the attacks) a Shadow Ball to my eye. Artist Nurikabe is behind this one. PLANETA Mochizuki takes art duties for Mewtwo VSTAR, which is one of the main hits of the set in both this standard form, the Gold VSTAR form, and of course, the Rainbow Rare form, which is actually unusually popular for a Rainbow Rare in this set. This is a sleek card that looks like Mewtwo is using its Psychic-type power to blast through time and space.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.