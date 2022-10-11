The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 23: Rainbow Rares

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me on a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Secret Rare section of Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO has three Rainbow Rare Pokémon in the set: Mewtwo VSTAR, Melmetal VMAX, and Dragonite VSTAR. While Rainbow Rares are generally not as popular now as they were in the Sword & Shield era, we have seen them stand out a bit when it comes to value and popularity in this set. The Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare especially stands out, as it is the ultimate chase card of the set. That places it above both the Alt Art V and the Gold Secret Rare VSTAR, which is incredibly strange to see for a Rainbow Rare.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the Secret Rare section of this themed expansion.