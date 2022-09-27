The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Part 9: Magikarp & Gyarados

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released at least one special expansion every year. A special expansion is a set of cards that does not include the current era's title in its name and is often directly themed to a certain topic. Another feature of special expansions is that they come only in set-specific products rather than booster boxes and individual packs. For example, a main series set would be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, while a special set would be Shining Fates, Celebrations, and the topic of this new spotlight series, the Pokémon GO expansion. Released on July 1st, 2022, this special set was made in partnership with Niantic Labs, the mobile developer behind the iconic game Pokémon GO. The set adapts and pays homage to certain elements from the game while also continuing current elements of the TCG including VSTARs, Radiant Pokémon, Alternate Arts, and more. Follow me through a journey through this set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and talk about what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Magikarp line.

Magikarp is quite relevant in Pokémon GO as it was the first Shiny to be released in the game. That initial Shiny release was likely a nod to the iconic red Gyarados from Pokémon Gold & Silver, which is seen as a rare incorporation of a Shiny into an actual aspect of the game. In this expansion, the Magikarp card is illustrated by N-DESIGN Inc., who do a great job of making it look like a Magikarp Community Day is happening near the water, which feels like a funny joke referencing the way that we encounter Pokémon like this simply floating in the air. Then, TCG legend Mitsuhiro Arita delivers a holographic Gyarados that shows the Pokémon roaring in what looks like a small body of water in the city.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.