The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 11: Quaxly Line

Pokémon TCG introduced Paldean species to the hobby for the first time in Scarlet & Violet base, including Quaxly, Quaxwell, & Quaquaval.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which feature a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Water-type Starter from the Paldea region.

Quaxly is the new Water-type Starter from the Scarlet & Violet games. It evolves into Quaxwell, who then evolves into the ultimate level of Quaquavel, who takes on a dual Water/Fighting-typing. Quaxly is a major cutie in this card illustrated by Mizue, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since all the way back in the Call of Legends set that closed out the HeartGold SoulSilver era. This Quaxly card was initially released as a holographic promo card that featured this set numbering before the set even dropped. Now, the non-holo version can be pulled from packs of Scarlet & Violet.

For those hoping to get to know Quaxly beyond this beautiful, floral card, here are the new Starter's Dex entries:

This Pokémon migrated to Paldea from distant lands long ago. The gel secreted by its feathers repels water and grime. Its strong legs let it easily swim around in even fast-flowing rivers. It likes to keep things tidy and is prone to overthinking things.

Artist kirisAki illustrates a Quaxwell that is abundantly proud of its hair while longtime contributor Kouki Saitou takes the Pokémon to its ultimate form of Quaquaval on a holographic rare.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

