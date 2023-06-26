Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Magnezone, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 15: Magnezone Ex

Our spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set moves to the Electric-type cards including Magnezone ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a line of Electric-types.

Bit of a strange feature here with Magnezone considering we just got a strong Magnezone Ultra Rare feature in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, where we saw this Pokémon get a V, VSTAR, Full Art V, and Rainbow Rare VSTAR. We first previewed an incomplete version of this card here. Now, we have the full line of Magnemite, including a KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA Magnemite showing the Pokémon looking cute and joyous, a painterly and detailed Magneton by Charizard VMAX Special Art Rare illustrator Shiburingaru, and of course, the Magnezone ex by hncl. While I maintain that it's an odd feature, hncl's work on this Magnezone ex avoids the overused 3D style, making it the coolest-looking ex we've seen so far in this set. I've actually pulled this one myself and quite enjoy it.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

