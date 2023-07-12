Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Kimgambit, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 31: Kingambit

The Paldea region expanded the Pawniard line with a final form: Kingambit which gets its first Pokémon TCG card in Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a new Paldean evolution.

The Scarlet & Violet games have revealed a new evolution for Bisharp, turning Pawniard into a three-stage evolutionary line. (This, I'd wager, almost guarantees it for a future Pokémon GO Community Day even though Shiny Pawniard is already available.) The new evolution, Kingambit, is a Dark/Steel-type Pokémon. Its Dex entries read:

Only a Bisharp that stands above all others in its vast army can evolve into Kingambit. Though it commands a massive army in battle, it's not skilled at devising complex strategies. It just uses brute strength to keep pushing.

In the set, Pawniard is drawn by sowsow, Bisharp by Hideki Ishikawa, and Kingambit by Aneseki Dynamic. Kingambit is a holographic rare in this set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!