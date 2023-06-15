Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Smoliv

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 4: Smoliv Line

Originally introduced in the Generation 9 games, Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva make their Pokémon TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet base set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward feature Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's first installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at more Grass-type cards from the set.

Smoliv appears in the Pokémon TCG for the very first time. A Grass/Normal-type Pokémon from Generation Nine's Paldea region, Smoliv evolves into Dolliv who evolves into its final stage of Arboliva. Smoliv's Pokédex entries read:

It protects itself from enemies by emitting oil from the fruit on its head. This oil is bitter and astringent enough to make someone flinch. This Pokémon converts nutrients into oil, which it stores in the fruit on its head. It can easily go a whole week without eating or drinking.

Smoliv's middle-stage evolution, Dolliv, gets its first card from Mina Nakai, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since Generations from the XY era. Nakai also contributes a Lechonk to this set. Here is a Dex introduction to Dolliv:

Dolliv shares its tasty, fresh-scented oil with others. This species has coexisted with humans since times long gone. It basks in the sun to its heart's content until the fruits on its head ripen. After that, Dolliv departs from human settlements and goes on a journey.

The final evolution of this line, Arboliva, gets a holographic card from Kouki Saitou, who is responsible for the famous nine-card connecting illustration from Crown Zenith. Arboliva's Dex entries are as such:

This calm Pokémon is very compassionate. It will share its delicious, nutrient-rich oil with weakened Pokémon. This Pokémon drives back enemies by launching its rich, aromatic oil at them with enough force to smash a boulder.

Nice! I can see that sense of delicate compassion in the artwork by TCG legend Saitou.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

