Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Toedscool

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 5: Toedscool Line

Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set move to the Toedscool Line, one of the not-what-you-think-it-is species.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's first installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the Toedscool line.

Though certain species do get Paldean regional variants continuing the trend that began in Alola, this evolutionary line may baffle you. Believe it or not, this line of Grass-type Pokémon are not Paldean versions of Tentacool and Tentacruel. This is Toedscool and Toedscruel, two distinct species from the original Kanto Pokémon, just like how Wiglett and Diglett are actually distinct species. Toedscool actually gets two cards in the set by Shin Nagasawa and Tika Matsuno. Toedscruel's first appearance is illustrated by nagisimo. What an interesting trend these "not really what you think" species are from this era.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!