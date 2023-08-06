Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 55: Arven & Jacq

New Paldean Trainers Arven and Jacq appear for the first time in Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet base set which was released in March 2023.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, we move to the Full Art Trainer Supporter section of the set.

Arven is the son of Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet and Professor Turo in Violet. He functions as the playable character's partner during the Path of Legends portion of the story. Arven is known for using species including Greedent, Cloyster, Chlorophyll, Toedscruel (the evolution of Toedscool, which is not a regional variant of Tentacool but rather seemingly unrelated despite being visually similar), Garganacl, and Mabosstiff in battle.

Jacq debuted in Pokémon Scarlet as a biology teacher at Naranja Academy and in Violet as a biology teacher at Uva Academy. Jacq is known for appearing in a video with Pokémon GO's Professor Willow about studying Gimmighoul, the first Paldean species that was teased in Niantic's mobile game. Jacq is known for using species in battle, including Arcanine, Lurantis, Swalot, Mudsdale, Slowbro, and Farigiraf.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

