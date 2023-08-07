Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 56: Katy & Mariam

Our series focusing on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet moves to the Full Art Trainer Supporters including Katy & Mariam.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at two more Full Art Trainer Supporters.

Katy and Mrian both get Full Art Trainer Supporters in this set. As female Trainers, these are of course two of the most sought-after Full Arts of the set. Katy is the Cortondo Gym Leader who specializes in Bug-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. Miriam, whose Special Illustration Rare is the most valuable chase card in the set, is the school nurse of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. Katy's first Full Art is illustrated by Akira Komayama, while Miriam's comes courtesy of Sanosuke Sakuma.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set.

