The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 6: Capsakid Line

Capsakid and its evolution Scovillain appear in the expansion that kicked off a new era of the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at more new Grass-type Pokémon getting their first-ever TCG appearances.

Capsakid is a new Grass-type Pokémon from Paldea that is introduced in Scarlet & Violet and debuts in the TCG in this set. There are two Capsakid cards in Scarlet & Violet, with the first illustrated by longtime contributing artist Kouki Saitou. The second Capskid, which shows the Pokémon breaking into a joyous run, is illustrated by GIDORA. Capsakid evolves into Scovillain, a dual-type Grass/Fire Pokémon. It gets the above card drawn by KEIICHIRO ITO and an Illustration Rare by KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

