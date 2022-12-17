The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 12: Electric-Types

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Electric-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Illustrator Taira Akitsu delivers a bright and fun Rotom card with cool, calming color and strong, confident linework. I like how Rotom is drawn with strong but delicate blue lines around its ghostly, Electric-type aura and black linework over its physical body, making it pop nicely from the background, which chooses not to use any dark lines.

Emolga takes a more stylized approach from one of my personal favorite artists, sowsow. You could describe this as storybook-style artwork due to its highly detailed background and use of watercolors, but truly this style is unique to sowsow.

Today's art feature comes to a close with Shinji Kanda's Stunfisk, which manages to turn one of the strangest Pokémon designs into a thing of tropical beauty. That is impressive.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.