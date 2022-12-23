The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 18: Psychic-types

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with three more Psychic-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Medicham stretches out with a deadly serious look on its Sing-a-Ma-Jig face in this hilariously somber card illustrated by Aya Kusube. My favorite of this preview though is Chimecho, who I look at with a James-level of affection. If you know, Pokémon anime fans, you know. This Chimecho is rendered in a gorgeous painterly style by Naoyo Kimura, who has been contributing to the TCG since the first-ever special set, Southern Islands, which was a Wizards of the Coast-era product that could be bought as an individual binder or a series of three-card gifts. Finally, Yuya Oka delivers the artwork for Sigilyph, making me as an American Pokémon GO player so bummed that this species remains region-locked.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.