The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 22: Ursaluna V

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with another Fighting-type of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Ursaluna is the newly added final stage of evolution in the Teddiursa line. Teddiursa and its evolution Ursaring arrived along with the Johto region in Pokémon Gold and Silver released on October 15th, 2000. Now, 22 years later, Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced Ursaluna along with the Hisui region, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region where certain species appear differently and evolve differently. Now, Ursaluna is spreading to other media and has appeared in Pokémon GO. This card is the species' first Ultra Rare in the hobby after its initial appearance on a standard card in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This card is illustrated by the popular choice of Ultra Rare artist, 5ban Graphics.

