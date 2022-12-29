The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 24: Beldum Line

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we move to the Steel-type cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

The Beldum line gets illustrations from a veritable murderer's row of artists. Beldum itself is drawn by sowsow in this cute, watercolor-inspired style. In this card, Beldum examines a crystal formation with interest. Artist sowsow impresses by giving Beldum's simple design personality here as it curiously examines this formation. Artist Shin Nagasawa takes a more action-driven approach with the middle stage of Metang, which attacks with great speed, lashing out its metallic claw for the Bullet Punch move. The line culminates with illustrator Ryuta Fuse's Metagross, which creates a stunning sense of movement as Metagross lumbers toward us, tearing up the ground with each crushing step.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.