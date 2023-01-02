The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 29: Lugia V

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, the most legendary artist in the hobby's history delivers a stunning Pokémon-V for Lugia in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

When Lugia V by Mitsuhiro Arita was initially revealed as part of Japan's Paradigm Trigger set, it was clear to me that no matter how the Alternate Art looked, it couldn't compare. Now, the Alt Art ended up looking great but I was of course correct, because… well, look at this thing. I couldn't imagine a more beautiful thing.

Arita, the artist of Base Set Charizard which is unarguably the most iconic trading card art of all time, makes Lugia look like a God of the Sea, evoking Pokémon: The Movie 2000 vibes. Painterly and sophisticated, this artwork goes beyond what anyone would've expected on a normal Pokémon-V. I hope we continue to see cards like this as the hobby moves from Vs to ex cards in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.