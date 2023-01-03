The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 30: Lugia VSTAR

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out one of the chase cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Lugia is a set mascot of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, along with Alolan Vulpix, Regieleki, and Regidrago. It is seen as the definitive VSTAR pull of the set, with its Alternate Art V being the main chase as well.

Lugia looks quite iconic in this VSTAR illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki, who delivers the Johto Legendary exuding immense power as it lunges forward, charging with golden VSTAR energy. Mochizuki has been delivering Ultra Rares to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, with some of their more memorable cards being Victini VMAX from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Rayquaza V and VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Mewtwo VSTAR from Pokémon GO.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.