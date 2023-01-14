The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 41: Regidrago V Alt Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the illustrators of Pokémon TCG continues with Hataya, who drew the Regidragon Alt Art in Silver Tempest.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Gotta love a Johto bird flying through the sky, being observed from afar. Years ago, Ash from the Pokémon anime started his journey, which ends this year (tear), by witnessing a Ho-Oh flying in the distance, leaving a trail of glimmering gold. Now, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest sees Regidrago observing a fellow Legendary Pokémon as Lugia flies over the ruins of its temple. This evocative Regidrago Alternate Art is illustrated by Hataya, who is new to the hobby as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Hataya's most memorable cards so far include Bronzong Character Rare from Sword & Shield 0- Astral Radiance, the sakura flower Ralts from the same set, and the sword-wielding Zacian Special Art Rare from the upcoming Crown Zenith. What a year for Hataya!

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.