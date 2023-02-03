The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 61: Friends In Galar The Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest features not only Character Rares but also Full Art Trainers.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.

The first three Full Art Trainer Supporters featured in the Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Trainer Gallery subset are:

Friends in Galar illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma

Gordie, who hilariously gets another Full Art after the hate for the first one from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, by Ryuta Fuse

Judge by Ryuta Fuse

The Friends in Galar Full Art is most notable, as it began a trend that continued in Crown Zenith, which had Full Arts for Friends in Hisui and Friends in Sinnoh. The first-ever Friends card, though, was Friends in Alola, which was never, ever released in English and now sells for almost $4,000 raw in Japanese.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Trainer Gallery subset of this expansion.