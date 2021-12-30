The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 7

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Glameow & Purugly: Artist Shibuzoh. delivers the art for both these cards, which immediately stand out to me. Ultra Prism has relatively standard commons, uncommons, and non-holo rares with very few cards truly standing out. The big draw of the set is undeniably its selection of Full Art Trainers. However, these two cards break from that pattern with their eye-catching colors, light linework, and expressive characterization. It doesn't get much cuter than Shibuzoh.'s depiction of these two Pokémon, and it should come as no surprise that this artist has delivered some other stellar cards. The Alt Art Galarian Moltres V from Chilling Reign? Shibuzoh. The Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff GX Alt Art from Cosmic Eclipse? You already know!

Silvally GX: Easily one of the most effective illustrations on a Pokémon-GX this set has to offer, Silvally looks like it's reaching out to attack from the depths of someone's nightmare. The background colors and the glowing effect coming from this Pokémon make for a terrifying piece of artwork.

