The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 12

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Pumpkaboo: We have a Yuka Morii ! Every set that Yuka Morii's clay sculptures and photographs appear in is better for her contribution, and that holds true for Evolving Skies. Now, I just wish that the Pokémon Center would sell decorations based on her Pumpkaboo work here!

We have a ! Every set that Yuka Morii's clay sculptures and photographs appear in is better for her contribution, and that holds true for Evolving Skies. Now, I just wish that the Pokémon Center would sell decorations based on her Pumpkaboo work here! Gourgeist: With its focus on Eeveelutions and Dragon-types, Evolving Skies mostly strives for cuteness or awe-inspiring majesty. This card, though, is straight-up creepy! This is easily one of the most haunting illustrations we've seen in the Pokémon TCG in some time.

With its focus on Eeveelutions and Dragon-types, Evolving Skies mostly strives for cuteness or awe-inspiring majesty. This card, though, is straight-up creepy! This is easily one of the most haunting illustrations we've seen in the Pokémon TCG in some time. Galarian Zapdos: While Galarian Zapdos is probably the least interesting design of the Legendary Birds' three new forms, it sure has gotten some great cards in its first appearances in the Pokémon TCG. It had one of the best Alternate Arts in Chilling Reign with the card that some refer to as the Road Runner Zapdos and now it appears on one of the strongest holos in Evolving Skies. Much like the Alternate Art from Chilling Reign, a blue background is used to make this

