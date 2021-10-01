The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 20

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Leafeon V Full Art : When the Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG started, I was somewhat critical of the Full Arts. Some of the backgrounds felt like they were trying too hard to be trippy, sort of like the colors and patterns you'd see flipping through the poster set-up at Spencer's. Now, though, the Full Arts are things of beauty, with the color patterns chosen perfectly to tie into the Pokémon's colors or theme. Here, Leafeon gets a beautiful, autumn-themed background which is traced with light, intricate lines that evoke the veins of a leaf.

Leafeon V Alternate Art : The Alternate Arts are all chase cards in Evolving Skies. They are some of the most beautiful Pokémon TCG cards ever printed and this Leafeon is no exception. Leafeon sits in a pile of leaves with a similar autumn vibe to the Full Art, rendered in a painterly, almost story-book style of art. Absolutely, stunningly beautiful.

Trevenant V Full Art: Here, we have a more traditional Full Art V with the blurred swirl for the background. While this one isn't going to be anyone's major goal in this set, I think it's still a nice, middle-of-the-road Full Art.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the Full Art section of the set.