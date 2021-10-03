The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 22

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Vaporeon V Full Art : Vaporeon gets one of the most beautiful backgrounds here for its Full Art, with the soft mixture of ocean tones and light, golden, sunrise colors. Vaporeon itself is drawn majestically as well. Now, there is a Vaporeon V Alternate Art but it was not released with Evolving Skies. It will instead be part of the Pokémon TCG: Vaporeon V Premium Collection releasing in December 2021 along with a Vaporeon VMAX Alternate Art. I personally think this is a great choice, as it makes it so not every Alt has to be pulled.

Suicune V Full Art : I remember watching as PokeBeach began to leak the Secret Rares from Towering Perfection, one of the Japanese sets on which Evolving Skies takes its cards. That set had the Suicune V and I was hoping we'd get an Alternate Art for this Legendary Pokem2on. Alas, it's a no-go. However, this Full Art is quite nice with the swirl of blue and green delivering an aquamarine vibe for this beautiful Water-type Pokémon.

Glaceon V Full Art: Whoa, wild choice here! The brilliant pink background offsets Glaceon's light blue color palette nicely for one of the more eye-catching Full Arts in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

