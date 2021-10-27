The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 45

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

When I write about Pokémon cards for Bleeding Cool, I write purely from a collector's perspective. Gold Trainer Item cards are made to appeal more to players than collectors, as they combine collectability, rarity, and playability. These kinds of cards retain value if and only if the Item itself is incredibly playable: like an Ultra Ball. Personally, in a set where the Secret Rare selections of a Pokémon TCG set can offer Eeeveelutions, Rayquaza, and other Dragon-types… it's nothing short of a bummer to pull one of these cards. They're not bad-looking, and the deep blues on both Boost Shake and Full Face Guard look beautiful on the glimmering, golden palette. It's no secret, though, that collectors drastically prefer Full Art or Secret Rare Pokémon cards and Trainer Supporters to these, which can only really go so far with the artwork. Trainer Stadiums, though, are another story, and we'll get to those gorgeous cards next time.

