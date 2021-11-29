The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 10

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Snom: Yuka Morii is one of the most unique artists working for the Pokémon TCG. She builds intricate models from clay and photographs them to make memorable cards that stand out in every expansion in which they appear. I hope that we'll continue to see Yuka Morii bless the TCG with her incredible talents for years to come.

Pikachu V: Just some casual electricity from Pikachu, no big deal. Pikachu has gotten quite a few Pokémon-V but every one of them has brought different vibes, so I say keep bringing them on. Pikachu is almost so popular that he circles back around to underrated, as it's easy to forget what made this cultural icon such a draw for fans at the beginning.

Voltorb: Speaking of unique artists, Tomokazu Komiya is about as different from Yuka Morii as is imaginable, and yet he presents every bit as much of a singular vision. His artwork is stylized and expressionistic, capturing the vibe of the Pokémon by toying with their proportions and leaning a bit more into the weirdness.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.