The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 12

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Boltund got a major feature earlier this year when its Shiny version was featured on a Pokémon-V as a Shining Fates tin promo. We have also seen this sparky hound show up in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash back in 2020, where it also received a V as well as a Full Art. One thing that we're seeing the Sword & Shield-era sets do is frontload sets with a bunch of V cards only to, later on, give that Pokémon a VMAX. We saw it with Mew, who got its first V in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze only to get a VMAX in this very set. Others like Celebi and Victini got their Vs in the Sword & Shield base set and then waited until Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and Sword & Shield – Battle Styles for their VMAXes. Now, the same is true of Boltund, who finally gets to become Clifford the Big Electrical Dog in its VMAX. Honestly, though? It's the new Boltund V that catches my eye! It's the realistic electrical sparks and Super Saiyan 2 vibes that really makes this one something special for me.

