The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 8

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

It is a touch frustrating as a long-time Pokémon TCG fanatic to see Fusion Strike referred to as a bad set. This kind of thing becomes a meme as with previous sets like XY – Steam Siege, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, and others. Not only does Fusion Strike have great Ultra Rares, Full Arts, and Secret Rares, it also has absolutely stunning common cards like this Marill. Greninja V : I honestly had no idea Greninja V was going to be in this set until I pulled it right here for my Bleeding Cool opening. Fusion Strike is indeed a bit of a random mix of cards, but to me, especially after a set with a theme as strong as Evolving Skies, the random chaos of the pulls the set offers is fun.

: I honestly had no idea Greninja V was going to be in this set until I pulled it right here for my Bleeding Cool opening. Fusion Strike is indeed a bit of a random mix of cards, but to me, especially after a set with a theme as strong as Evolving Skies, the random chaos of the pulls the set offers is fun. Mudkip: Finally, we have the Mudkip from Japan's Eevee Heroes that didn't make it over into Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Note that this card collects to others in the set, like Palossand!

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.