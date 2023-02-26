The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 19: Hoopa GX Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up expansion featured a solid array of Dark-type cards including a holographic Yveltal and Hoopa GX.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Dark-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

The Dark-type section of Sun & Moon – Team Up reaches its climax with a Legendary and a Mythical. Yveltal features a holographic rare from Misa Tsutsui, who depicts this crispy bacon-looking creature with immense power. Yveltal looks as if it's about to throw its head back and go Super Saiyan 2 from the away; its power is crackling along its body. I wish this kind of art was used for GX cards more often, because this looks truly intense. The Hoopa GX from 5ban Graphics is still one of the stronger solo GX artworks in the set, though, with a solid depiction of Hoopa Unbound.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.