The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 20: Steel-Types Our retrospective journey through the artwork that made up the Sun & Moon era of Pokémon TCG continues with the Steel-types of Team Up.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Steel-types of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Sun & Moon – Team Up includes a solid selection of Steel-types including Skarmory, Jirachi, Bronzor, Bronzong, Ferroseed, Ferrothorn, Pawniard, Bisharp, Cobalion GX, Honedge, Doublade, Aegislash, and Klefki. In today's art-focused retrospect, let's take a look at four of these. First, kirisAki depicts an intimidating Skarmory swooping down on us, which is sure to evoke bad memories in anyone who has ever struggled in Great League in Pokémon GO. Then, we have a cute Jirachi floating above a bed of clouds. This card is actually quite significant in TCG history, as it is HYOGONOSUKE's first credited card as an artist. We continue with the Mosakzu Fukuda-illustrated Pawniard that uses the standard house style while adding an element of dynamism with a sharp pose, while Anesaki Dynamic creates a vibrant and painterly image of Bisharp that looks like the cover of a video game.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.