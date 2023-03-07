The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 28: Full Art Teams During the Sun & Moon era's last year, the Pokémon TCG introduced TAG TEAM GX cards which came as standard GXs, Full Arts, & Rainbow Rares.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Full Arts of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Full Art TAG TEAM GX cards use the same structure as standard Pokémon-GX cards. They feature the Pokémon in simple poses over a solid background color based on their typing. Their line art is rendered with a blue foil line, and the cards have an etched texture. These are the first TAG TEAM GX cards that we have seen at this point in the Pokémon TCG's releases that weren't drawn by Mitsuhiro Arita, who handles the artwork for all the standard TAG TEAM cards. In this spotlight, Venusuar & Celebi, Magikarp & Wailord, and Pikachu & Zekrom are all drawn by 5ban Graphics.

