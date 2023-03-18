The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 37: Sabrina & More Our spotlight on the artists and cards of Pokémon TCG history takes us through the end of the Full Art Trainer section of Team Up.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we show some more Full Art Trainers from Sun & Moon – Team Up.

The final three Full Art Trainer Supporter cards from Sun & Moon – Team Up spotlight the following characters by the following artists:

Nanu Full Art Trainer Supporter by Hitoshi Ariga : Nanu is the kahuna of Ula'ula Island from the Sun & Moon games. He specializes in Dark-type Pokémon.

: Nanu is the kahuna of Ula'ula Island from the Sun & Moon games. He specializes in Dark-type Pokémon. Nita Full Art Trainer Supporter by Kagemaru Himeno : Nita completes the sequence of four leaders of Battle Maison, all of whom got Full Arts in this set, including, of course, Nita along with Evelyn, Dana, and Morgan.

: Nita completes the sequence of four leaders of Battle Maison, all of whom got Full Arts in this set, including, of course, Nita along with Evelyn, Dana, and Morgan. Sabrina's Suggestion Full Art Trainer Supporter by Hitoshi Ariga: One of the most iconic characters in the franchise, Sabrina is the Saffron City Gym Leader, and she specializes in Psychic-type Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the secret rare section of this set.