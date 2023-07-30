Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deconstructeam, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood Plays With Fate In Latest Trailer

Enjoy the latest trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood as Devolver Digital presents a new way of looking at how fate intertwines.

Devolver Digital and developers Deconstructeam have released a new trailer for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, this time playing with fate itself. The previous trailers have already explored a few different aspects of the story, but this time around, they talk to you about messing with fate itself and the consequences for those around you and yourself. Do you dare mess with what's been presented or take a different path in life? The choices are yours and yours alone. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game is still set for Nintendo Switch and PC release on August 16th.

"The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is a thought-provoking narrative experience from the creators of The Red Strings Club. Featuring a richly diverse cast of characters, Tarot-like card creation, divination, and a branching story that spans time and space, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood explores themes of identity, community, and personal responsibility in a beautifully hand-crafted universe. You play as Fortuna, a Witch living exiled on an asteroid who forms a pact with a forbidden creature in the hopes of regaining her freedom. Reconnect with your Witch friends after a 200-year-long exile, meet new Witches, and use the cards you created to pierce through their pasts and futures."

"As you delve into this universe, you will see yourself immersed in the complex web of interests that surround your coven, leading to a political plot that will define the fate of the Cosmic Witch society. Enjoy a complex narrative spanning decades as Fortuna comes to terms with her power and the impact her decisions have on others and the fate of her Coven. Craft unique divination cards from hundreds of possibilities to help you understand and determine the fate of the characters you encounter. More than three hours of bewitching original music by the celebrated composer Fingerspit. Savour the stunning hand-crafted pixel art visuals and a huge cast of deliciously designed witches from all walks of life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!