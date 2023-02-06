The Crown Of Wu Confirmed For Release In Late March The Crown Of Wu has been confirmed a release date for release on both PC and consoles, as it will release next month.

Meridiem Games and Red Mountain announced this morning that The Crown Of Wu has an official release date for PC and consoles next month. The team confirmed that the game would be headed to Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on March 23rd, 2023. With the release will come both a Standard Edition and a Limited Edition, the latter of which will have a special case, postcards, and a letter from Wu. We got the latest trailer for you to enjoy below.

"The Crown Of Wu narrates the adventures of Wu, a half-monkey, half-human, who after once being the emperor's herald, began to behave in a chaotic manner due to the use of a crown that gave him extraordinary powers. It is as if wearing it corrupts the heart… Eventually, his crimes and atrocities led him to be captured and condemned to a harsh punishment; being frozen in a bio-static solution. After dozens of years spent almost conscious yet immobile, Wu manages to free himself from his prison and discovers a decadent world in ruins. Moreover, his crown has been stolen and is being used to provoke a vibration that will eventually lead to a gigantic explosion and with it, lead to extinction… Wu must recover his stolen crown and help those he once punished in order to save the world and redeem himself to finally find peace…. Wu's crown must be found!"

The game world – Immerse yourself in a great land that is both ancient and new. Inspired by Chinese mythology and created to tell a new story of Sun's journey from anti-hero to hero, this is a world where legend meets reality.

Attributes and abilities – Harness the powers of air, fire, earth, and lightning. Each of your powers gives you a way to work with the environment or against your enemies. Attack with Air, Fire, and Lightning. Defend with Earth. Summon your powers to defeat enemies and cross dangerous chasms.

Harness the powers of air, fire, earth, and lightning. Each of your powers gives you a way to work with the environment or against your enemies. Attack with Air, Fire, and Lightning. Defend with Earth. Summon your powers to defeat enemies and cross dangerous chasms. Combat System – Discover a fresh and simple combat system that grants you incremental powers as you travel through this terrible land to solve the mystery of the stolen Crown. Get ready to jump, run and parkour your way through this new world as you solve intricate puzzles and overcome increasingly complex trials as you progress through the levels.