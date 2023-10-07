Posted in: Games | Tagged: Crytivo, The Crust, VEOM Studio

The Crust Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Check out the latest trailer for The Crust as the game will be releasing a demo during Steam Next Fest with a full release next year.

Indie game developer VEOM Studio and publisher Crytivo revealed their next game, The Crust, is coming sometime in Q1 2024. The game will take you on a small adventure in which you will have to build underneath the surface of a planet in order to survive the harsh conditions of colonizing a lifeless orb. We got the latest trailer below and more info as we now wait to see what their plan is for next year. Meanwhile, they will be holding a free demo of the game for Steam Next Fest starting on October 9.

"The Crust is a colony city builder and resource management game with a compelling narrative flanked by a starry backdrop and a beautiful, yet rugged, lunar canvas. The game offers a dynamic blend of strategic decision-making, exploration, and geopolitical influence as players navigate the challenges of space colonization. From organizing scientific expeditions to uncover lunar mysteries, trading with Earth's factions, managing a diverse team of experts, and automating essential processes, every choice made impacts the colony's fate and Earth's future. The game's rich narrative, moral dilemmas, and unexpected plot twists create a compelling and emotionally engaging experience, urging players to make impactful decisions that echo across the cosmos, shaping the destiny of humanity in the vast expanse of space."

Build and manage a lunar colony above and below the Moon's surface, facing environmental challenges and scarcity.

Experience urgency in a compelling story, making critical decisions for humanity's survival and lunar exploration.

Manage intricate resource systems, balancing extraction, processing, and automation for colony sustainability.

Lead expeditions to uncover lunar mysteries, exploring remote objects, abandoned structures, and unique geological formations.

Influence Earth's economy and politics by trading resources, manipulating markets, and investing in large-scale projects.

Assemble and manage a team of experts, leveraging their unique skills to optimize production and research efforts.

Navigate a tech tree, making strategic choices to balance survival needs and technological advancements, shaping the fate of humanity.

