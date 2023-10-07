Posted in: Games | Tagged: Crytivo, The Crust, VEOM Studio
The Crust Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Steam Next Fest
Check out the latest trailer for The Crust as the game will be releasing a demo during Steam Next Fest with a full release next year.
Indie game developer VEOM Studio and publisher Crytivo revealed their next game, The Crust, is coming sometime in Q1 2024. The game will take you on a small adventure in which you will have to build underneath the surface of a planet in order to survive the harsh conditions of colonizing a lifeless orb. We got the latest trailer below and more info as we now wait to see what their plan is for next year. Meanwhile, they will be holding a free demo of the game for Steam Next Fest starting on October 9.
"The Crust is a colony city builder and resource management game with a compelling narrative flanked by a starry backdrop and a beautiful, yet rugged, lunar canvas. The game offers a dynamic blend of strategic decision-making, exploration, and geopolitical influence as players navigate the challenges of space colonization. From organizing scientific expeditions to uncover lunar mysteries, trading with Earth's factions, managing a diverse team of experts, and automating essential processes, every choice made impacts the colony's fate and Earth's future. The game's rich narrative, moral dilemmas, and unexpected plot twists create a compelling and emotionally engaging experience, urging players to make impactful decisions that echo across the cosmos, shaping the destiny of humanity in the vast expanse of space."
- Build and manage a lunar colony above and below the Moon's surface, facing environmental challenges and scarcity.
- Experience urgency in a compelling story, making critical decisions for humanity's survival and lunar exploration.
- Manage intricate resource systems, balancing extraction, processing, and automation for colony sustainability.
- Lead expeditions to uncover lunar mysteries, exploring remote objects, abandoned structures, and unique geological formations.
- Influence Earth's economy and politics by trading resources, manipulating markets, and investing in large-scale projects.
- Assemble and manage a team of experts, leveraging their unique skills to optimize production and research efforts.
- Navigate a tech tree, making strategic choices to balance survival needs and technological advancements, shaping the fate of humanity.
