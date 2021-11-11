The Dark Phoenix Drops Into Fortnite To Burn Everything

Epic Games has dropped another Marvel character into Fortnite as the Jean Grey version of the Dark Phoenix has come to the game. One of the most iconic X-Men characters to have ever been created, they are a symbol of ultimate power throughout the galaxy, oftentimes one that must be stopped at all costs as they have burned entire solar systems to ash in the wake of its power. Now that power comes to the battle royale in a few different aspects, the big one being a skin that you can now wear with its own additions, as well as a new emote for you to take on as you embody the power of the Phoenix, a new loading screen, a background for you to download, and a few other additions. While it's nice to see her added to the game, the reality for us is that it makes us wish Epic Games and Marvel just got together to make an amazing X-Men gam.

Jean Grey, hit by a cosmic force that transcended her into becoming Phoenix, has been manipulated into something even darker! Already possessing powerful telekinetic and telepathic abilities in the Marvel universe, the cosmic blast that occurred during a rescue mission set Jean Grey on an unexpected path. That path now brings Dark Phoenix to the Fortnite Island! Don't let the darkness envelop you — rise up with Dark Phoenix! Dark Phoenix Outfit: She is fire! And life incarnate!

She is fire! And life incarnate! The Phoenix Force Back Bling : Only a sliver of its infinite, cosmic power. (Comes with the Dark Phoenix Outfit)

: Only a sliver of its infinite, cosmic power. (Comes with the Dark Phoenix Outfit) Wrath of the Phoenix Loading Screen: The closer to the flame, the longer your shadow becomes. (Comes with the Dark Phoenix Outfit)

The closer to the flame, the longer your shadow becomes. (Comes with the Dark Phoenix Outfit) Rising Phoenix Emote: No longer is she the woman you once knew.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rising Phoenix Emote (https://youtu.be/UoP0Z12fIqs)