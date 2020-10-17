The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Gets A New Trailer

Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer this week for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, exploring more of the game's secrets. The game continues the themes of the previous titles as you will be thrown into a spooky story filled with mystery, horror, and death. The latest trailer set out for the game explores some of the secrets and premonitions of the game as you are thrown into the abandoned town of Little Hope, where four college students explore the city desperately trying to escape visions from the town's terrible past. All of which are, for some reason, haunting them from the shadows. The game looks pretty awesome compared to the previous entry as they have continued to improve on the game. You can play alone or with friends, and play in movie mode where you watch the story unfold as you each take on a different role. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as it will be released on October 30th, 2020 for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam. No word yet on if Bandai Namco will be releasing a next-gen version or if they will save that for the next entry.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of intense, standalone, branching cinematic horror games featuring single and multiplayer modes. Four college students and their professor become stranded in the abandoned town of Little Hope. Trapped by an impenetrable fog they try desperately to escape whilst witnessing terrifying visions from the past. They must figure out the motivation of these apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell. Witness terrifying visions of the past, haunted by the events of the XVIIth century Andover Witch Trials Escape the hideous apparitions that relentlessly pursue them through the fog!