The Darkest Files Reveals Late March Release Date

The new historical investigation and courtroom drama The Darkest Files has a release date, as the game will be out later this month

Article Summary Discover The Darkest Files' late March release and its immersive gameplay.

Join Esther Katz in a gripping 1950s post-war investigation.

Solve true crime cases and pursue courtroom justice.

Experience stunning cell-shaded art and dynamic storytelling.

Indie game developer and publisher Paintbucket Games has confirmed the official launch date for their latest title, The Darkest Files. This new game centers around uncovering mysteries in a post-WWII era, as you'll investigate cases and take your findings to court, where the real drama unfolds. You can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam, as the full version will arrive on March 25, 2025.

The Darkest Files

The Darkest Files is a historical investigation and court game. As the young, aspiring prosecutor Esther Katz, the players investigate unsolved crimes from the Nazi era based on true events. To do this, they interview witnesses, look for clues, and ultimately bring the perpetrators to court, where they must prove their theory of what happened. On her exciting and emotional journey in post-war Germany of the 1950s, the protagonist Esther Katz joins the team of the famous historical figure Fritz Bauer, who actually investigated such cases as Attorney General in Frankfurt at the time.

Investigate two extensive cases based on true Nazi-era crimes

Interrogate witnesses and suspects, break through walls of silence, and expose lies

Witness different versions of events through Esther's "mind's eye" as you perceive testimonies – which may be truthful, distorted, or deliberately false

Reconstruct events step by step from fragmented evidence and testimonies

Prosecute perpetrators in court with the right charges, where your investigative thoroughness will be put to the test

Shape the outcome with multiple endings – succeed in bringing justice or face the harsh reality of a perpetrator walking free

Explore Esther's story, her past and her relationships with family, colleagues and the iconic Fritz Bauer

Immerse yourself in stunning cell-shaded 3D graphics inspired by 1950s pulp comics, complete with comic panels that reflect the era

Listen to full English voice acting bringing every character to life

