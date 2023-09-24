Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fiireshine Games, Owlskip Enterprises, The Deadly Path

The Deadly Path Announced For PC Release "Soon"

Fireshine Games revealed this week that they will be releasing The Deadly Path "soon," as we'll see the game out before year's end.

Indie developer Owlskip Enterprises and publisher Fireshine Games confirmed that they will be releasing The Deadly Path before year's end. The team didn't give a proper release date, only saying the game would be coming "soon." And it looks like we'll get the full version, as there are no plans for an Early Access edition. You can read more about it and see the latest trailer below.

"Welcome to The Deadly Path, a unique building management and roguelike strategy game set in a dark fantasy underworld. As the chosen acolyte of a malevolent deity, your mission is to construct a formidable base, defend against relentless raiders, and orchestrate the construction of a powerful idol to appease your dark god. Will you harness the forbidden knowledge and emerge as the harbinger of darkness, or will your base crumble under the weight of your enemies?"

Choose The Dark Diety You Wish To Serve: Become an acolyte of a malevolent deity of your choosing. Each deity has its own perks, building types, and units to manage. Successfully appease your god by building the Idol and defending your dungeon to unlock more deities and playstyles.

Become an acolyte of a malevolent deity of your choosing. Each deity has its own perks, building types, and units to manage. Successfully appease your god by building the Idol and defending your dungeon to unlock more deities and playstyles. Excavate, Build, & Populate: An easy to pick up but difficult to master game loop. Excavate Entombed tiles within the occult dungeon to expand your base while uncovering Ancient Ruins, Boneyards, and Iron Veins on which to build resource generators and enrich your stockpiles. Populate your buildings with the servants at your disposal to expand and defend against raiders.

An easy to pick up but difficult to master game loop. Excavate Entombed tiles within the occult dungeon to expand your base while uncovering Ancient Ruins, Boneyards, and Iron Veins on which to build resource generators and enrich your stockpiles. Populate your buildings with the servants at your disposal to expand and defend against raiders. Advance Through The Ages: Start in an era of darkness and upgrade the throne, sacrifice your servants, and collect blood from the unbelievers to advance through the eras. Each new age provides new buildings, additional servants, and possibilities to help grow your empire.

Start in an era of darkness and upgrade the throne, sacrifice your servants, and collect blood from the unbelievers to advance through the eras. Each new age provides new buildings, additional servants, and possibilities to help grow your empire. Build The Idol To Appease Your Dark Lord: Explore outwards from your throne room and uncover new (and dangerous) biomes, beacons, portals to hell, loot, and artifacts to forge the idol. Unexpected dangers await as you uncover openings for raiders to emerge from and pillage your base!

