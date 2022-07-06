The Drakania Class Has Been Added To Black Desert Mobile

Pearl Abyss has added a new class to Black Desert Mobile this week as the Drakania class finally makes its way to iOS and Android. PC and console players have already had a chance to mess with this class for a hot minute and now mobile players can take on the mantle and bring an elemental aspect to fighting as a kind of hybrid knight class. The team also released a bunch of new info about additions coming to the game this week, which we have for you below. You can play the class on mobile right now through both the Apple Store or Google Play.

Black Desert Online: Drakania Class Drakania is a female descendant of the legendary dragon, wielding her Slayer sword and a Shard sub weapon to slice through enemies. The game will also introduce a series of Starting Events, which will allow players to level up their Drakania character faster and acquire various seasonal rewards once they complete a set of missions. Field of Valor: Hadum Battlefield The PvE battlefield, Field of Valor: Hadum has received significant updates. Here, adventurers will be able to quickly acquire 'Knowledge' of monsters and use them to increase the combat power of their characters. The developers stated that adventurers can now increase their CP (Combat Power) in less time through this method. Heidel Ball Announcements Pearl Abyss revealed a 2022 Content Roadmap detailing future updates to Black Desert Mobile: New 'Party Rush' content, a 3-player co-op mode that will be added to the game.

"Battlefield of the Sun: Siege War". This 30v30 battle mode features a large-scale battle between Valencia and Calpheon regions. There will be plenty of rewards for the winners.

There will be a new region called Drieghan for adventurers to explore. Adventurers will be able to walk the streets of the dwarven capital, Duvencrune, face fiery dragons and battle a vengeful foe named Garmoth, The Crimson Dragon.

The Fairy and Tiny Fairy companion system will be introduced to the game. These companions will grant additional skills to the player character as they grow and level-up in the game.

Adventurers will receive a surprise gift from Chang-Wook, the Executive Producer of Black Desert Mobile called Blessing of W, a consumable enhancement material that will only be usable on Chaos Gear. This material increases enhancement success rate by 100% and guarantees a successful restoration in case of a failed enhancement. This gift will be available for players to claim through a coupon code.