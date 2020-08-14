The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk Gets A New Release Date

Players waiting to play The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos will have to wait another month as it gets a new release date. The company didn't really get into detail as to why the game was pushed back, as they simply revealed that they wouldn't be releasing in August and would now be coming out on September 17th, 2020. We're guessing, like a LOT of games that are being pushed back right now, that this was due in part to COVID-19 and they want to probably finish up the game properly before putting it out into the world. In the meantime, the devs have released a new trailer to tide you over as they slowly make their way to the new release date. Enjoy the trailer!

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a turn-based tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor and chaos. Leading a ragtag company of unlikely heroes, players will embark on an epic adventure through the dreadful dungeon of Naheulbeuk, utilizing both "strength" and "smarts" to overcome the very worst that the evil lord Zangdar has to throw at them. With a stellar voice cast lead by Felicia Day (The Guild, Geek & Sundry, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos combines the fun, creativity and chaos of an epic fantasy tabletop campaign with the challenge of the very best tactical RPG games, delivering an adventure unlike anything you've played before. The Naheulbeuk universe is an original creation by French author John Lang. It started as a very popular audio comedy series parodying role-playing, table top games, and heroic fantasy tropes. Now the world of Naheulbeuk is available in English and as a video game for the very first time.

https://youtu.be/LpgJ3dVxTPI