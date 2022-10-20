The Elder Scrolls Online Helps Stadia Players Transfer PC Accounts

Bethesda Softworks have released new information for The Elder Scrolls Online players to transfer their Stadia accounts over to PC and Mac. If you're not aware by now, Google announced a few weeks ago that they would be shutting down Stadia and everything connected to it. Which includes all of the games you purchased on the platform. To make sure that their players are not left in the dark, Bethesda released a brand new blog today detailing how players will be able to transfer their Stadia accounts over to PC or Mac, depending on where they want the game to be and what they're playing on. It's a nice step for the company to help players out, especially when so many others have yet to reveal any details about whether or not their games will be transferable. Here's a snippet from that blog.

"We are happy to announce that all Stadia players can now log into their ESO account page and download and play The Elder Scrolls Online on PC/Mac, with no additional purchase required. To continue playing ESO, simply login to your account on our official website with your ESO credentials and download the game client. Easy! If you are unable to log in, you can recover your UserID or reset your Password from the account sign-in page. If you are unable to recover your account, contact our Customer Service team at Help.ElderScrollsOnline.com."

"Because Stadia players have always played on the PC/Mac megaservers, when you log in, you will be able to pick up your adventures with your same characters and suffer no loss in progression. This includes your Achievements, inventory items, friends lists, mail, guild memberships, leaderboard positions, and more—it'll be as if you never left Tamriel, because you didn't! We look forward to seeing the Stadia community continue their adventures in The Elder Scrolls Online—have fun!